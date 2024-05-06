Left Menu

Ajit Pawar mocks Rohit Pawar in last public rally, calls PM Modi Vikas Purush

Campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election ended at 6 pm on Sunday evening. Among the seats going to the polls in Maharashtra in this phase , Baramati is one of the most watched, as the real fight stands between Nationalist Congress Party patriarch Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who split the party and leads a faction of the party.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 06:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 06:50 IST
Ajit Pawar mocks Rohit Pawar in last public rally, calls PM Modi Vikas Purush
Maharashtra Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar (File photo/ANI).
By Aman Sayyad Campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election ended at 6 pm on Sunday.

Among the seats going to the polls in Maharashtra in this phase, Baramati is one of the most watched, as the fight stands between Nationalist Congress Party patriarch Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who split the party and leads a faction of the party. In Baramati, the main contenders are Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, who is contesting for the fourth time from the constituency, and Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar.

On the last day of the campaign, both groups of NCP held public rallies in Baramati, which were called Sangata Sabha in Marathi, which means the last public rally. Addressing the poll rally, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar mocked NCP SCP MLA and said, "I told you someone will try to play on emotions in Sangata Sabha, One of our guys (Rohit Pawar) brought his tear. I can also do like that but such drama doesn't work. Baramati will not accept it."

He further added, "it was me who taught him politics, and now he is making comments on me, but I don't pay attention to criticism and continue working with development is my only priority." Speaking at the Public rally, Ajit Pawar also referred to PM Modi as the Vikas Purush Pawar and said, "PM Modi is the vikas purush of this country. This Lok Sabha poll is extremely important. Baramati has not received funds from the Centre for the last 15 years. Development projects worth Rs 2,499 crore have already been approved."

Earlier, during a public rally in support of Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar got emotional while saying, "When the party got split, I met Pawar saheb with some party workers ...Pawar saheb told me that till youths from our party take leadership or reach the level of taking leadership, I will not close my eyes (die)..I replied to Saheb, You take your word back and do not repeat it ever. We and the whole family will always back you, We will always remain with you." Speaking to ANI, Rohit Pawar said, "At last, I am a Human being Yes, I got emotional after listening to various statements made against Pawar saheb."

He also added that, as far as ED, and CBI are concerned, we are not scared of these agencies. We are not scared of PM Modi, BJP and we are fighting against them. "She (Supriya Sule) will become the MP of Baramati and will win with a minimum of 3 lakh lead," he added. (ANI)

