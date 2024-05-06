Delhi Court convicts man for double murder with motive of robbery

A Delhi Court has convicted a person for double murder with the motive of robbery and said that the prosecution has been able to complete the chain of circumstances and has proved beyond the shadow of all reasonable doubts that accused has committed the crime charged with. Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon in a recent judgment stated, "In view of the forensic evidence, the medical evidence, the recovery of robbed articles at the instance of accused, the scene of crime report, the photographs of spot, the MLC and Postmortem Report of the deceased, the deposition of the independent witnesses which had remained coherent, reliable and trustworthy."

The judgment further stated that in view of the above discussions & findings, accused Deepanshu @ Deepu is held guilty and accordingly, convicted for the commission of the offences punishable under section 302 IPC (Punishment for murder) and Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 397 IPC (robbery or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt). The court further added that in the present case, the prosecution has been able to prove the complicity of the accused in the commission of crime beyond the shadow of all reasonable doubts as all the circumstances established are consistent only with the hypothesis of the guilt of the accused and the entire chain of circumstantial evidence is complete in all respects and no reasonable doubt is left which can lead to the conclusion of innocence of the accused persons and no other hypothesis is possible in the given circumstances.

The prosecution has been able to prove all the ingredients of the offences for which the accused has been charged and faced trial, said the court. The court further noted that the accused failed to explain the circumstances proved against him vis a viz recovery of the mobile phone, purse, PAN card and photograph of the deceased Smt Shashi, blood of both the deceased persons found on his wearing apparels and chappals, use of his sim in the robbed mobile phone, his subsequent conduct of fleeing from the area soon after the incident etc. though the burden of proof shifted upon them as per Section 106 of the Indian Evidence Act.

The accused was facing a trial of the Charge under Section 394 IPC read with Section 397 IPC and Section 302 IPC for committing double murder by inflicting injuries upon them with a deadly weapon i.e. a pair of scissors, during the commission of robbery of Rs. 21,400, mobile phone, Purse and certain other articles from their house situated in Patel Nagar, Delhi on June 14, 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)