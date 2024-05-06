Newsclick UAPA case: Delhi HC orders to release accused turned approver Amit Chakravarty

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the release of Amit Chakravarty, HR head of news portal NewsClick, in the case registered by Delhi Police under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal received huge money for pro-China propaganda. He has recently turned approver in the case. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma passed the order.

Recently, the trial court has took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by Special Cell of Delhi Police against News Portal Newsclick PPK and its founder and Editor-in-Chief, Prabir Purkayastha, in a case. During the arguments before the trial court on cognizance, Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh apprised the court that during the raids, two accused were arrested.

In this case, there are 8 protected witnesses, and on the basis of various statements, including these 8, the cognizance of these offences shall be taken. The present chargesheet is against Prabir and Newsclick PPK. Our investigation into other people and others whose names surfaced later is still continuing.

Earlier, Delhi Police informed the Court, "We have obtained all the requisite sanction u/s 45 of UAPA and u/s 196 CrPC" for the prosecution of the accused in the NewsClick case. Delhi Police Special Cell, through Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh submitted that all the sanction orders have been obtained, in total there are three different sanction orders which are being filed in the form of supplementary chargesheet under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The charge sheet was filed by Special Cell of Delhi Police recently, in Patiala House Court and contained nearly 8,000 pages with annexures. According to Delhi Police, a chargesheet has been filed against Newsportal Newsclick and its founder, Prabir Purkayastha, in a case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

Prabir Purkayastha, founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, along with the head of its human resource department, Amit Chakravarty, were arrested in the case on October 3, 2023. Both were arrested under stringent provisions of the UAPA under sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the UAPA, along with IPC sections 153A and 120B. The Delhi police FIR, stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell, in its FIR against news web portal NewsClick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha, stated that People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by M/S PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd., has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of Rupees of illegally routed foreign funds as part of conspiracy. Foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India, as stated in the FIR. (ANI)

