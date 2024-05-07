"Congress wants to politicise it..." says Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra over 'obscene video case'

Amid the ongoing investigation into an alleged obscene video case involving National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and Hassan Member of Parliament (MP) Prajwal Revanna, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief BY Vijayendra accused the Congress party of politicizing the issue. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Vijayendra criticized the Congress for allegedly failing to prevent Revanna from leaving the country despite having the power to do so.

He claimed that the Congress was exploiting the situation for political gains "We have already condemned this act. BJP never supports this kind of attitude, this kind of activity. But the manner in which the Congress party is using it, If the Congress party wished, they could have stopped Prajwal Revanna from leaving the country. But Congress didn't do it. They were waiting for the timing. So, Congress has nothing to do with the issue, Congress wants to politicise it. That is very annoying."

The BJP leader's comments come amid increasing calls from BJP for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case, raising concerns about the fairness of the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. BJP leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda on Monday claimed that the Karnataka government, led by Congress, is attempting to suppress evidence and manipulate the investigation, describing the SIT as "remote-controlled" by the state government.

"There is DK Shivakumar and others whom Devaraje Gowda wanted to mention in the statements, so there is an attempt to suppress evidence," said Vivek Reddy, another BJP leader and advocate. "So, we are asking for a CBI inquiry. If not, the High Court may direct an independent agency supervised by a retired high court judge," Reddy added. On Devaraje Gowda's claims mentioning Congress leader DK Shivakumar, Vijayendra reiterated his stance that Congress leaders are experts in manipulating investigations.

"Senior leaders in Congress party are experts in doing this. On what advocate Devraj had said, everyone believes that the pendrive that has now come out was with the Congress for the past 1-2 months. SIT has been formed, we can't expect a fair investigation. They have to handover this case to the CBI, otherwise, the high-handedness of Congress leaders will definitely impact the SIT probe," Vijayendra said. The call for a CBI investigation comes after the arrest of Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna in a kidnapping case linked to the 'obscene video' case.

Following his arrest on May 4, Revanna was sent to State Investigation Team (SIT) police custody on May 5 until May 8. "Law will take its own course, those who have erred will have to suffer the consequences," Vijayendra remarked in response to the arrest of HD Revanna.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna, who was arrested by the State Investigation Team (SIT) said on Saturday that it is a political conspiracy against him and he has never seen anything like this in his political career. Revanna was brought to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for medical examination after he was arrested on May 4 by SIT officials in a kidnapping case.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household. Earlier, a special court for the People's Representative in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application of JD(S) leader HD Revanna and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the alleged "obscene videos" case.

The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, also lists HD Revanna as accused number one and another man, identified as Babanna, as accused number two. (ANI)

