ECI issues notifications for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7: The Election Commission of India (ECI) in a press release issued notifications for ensuing Lok Sabha General Elections and six Assembly Constituency (AC) bye-elections in Himachal Pradesh. The press release, dated May 7, 2024, informed that nominations can be filed from May 7 to May 14 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm every day, from May 7 to May 14, at the designated locations and before the designated ROs/AROs as mentioned in the notification.

The press release also mentioned the dates and timings for scrutiny and withdrawal. May 14, 2024, will be the last date for making nominations; May 15, 2024 (for the scrutiny of nominations); May 17, 2024 (the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures). As per notification for four Parliamentary constituencies viz, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla and six Assembly constituencies where bye-elections are to be held, voting will be held on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) from 07:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The press release also said that nominations will not be filed on May 11 and May 12, 2024 being public holidays. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1.

Six Congress legislators were disqualified from the State Legislative Assembly in February. They cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election on February 27. The rebel Congress MLAs have approached the Supreme Court against their disqualification. The ground for their disqualification was their absence from the Assembly when the State Budget and the Finance Bill were being put to the vote, defying a party whip to vote in favour of the government. In the 68-member Assembly, the majority figure is 35. The ruling Congress had 40 MLAs, but with the disqualification of six MLAs, the Congress' number fell to 34. (ANI)

