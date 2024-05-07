President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Taradevi Temple in Shimla

President Droupadi Murmu visited the revered Taradevi Temple on Tuesday and offered prayers at the holy shrine with her family in Shimla during her five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. This was President Murmu's first visit to the temple along with her family.

After paying obeisance at the temple, the President ate the Prasadam (offering) at the Bhandara organized by the temple committee. The Temple Committee also presented a memento to the President. Earlier, the President offered prayers at Sankatmochan Temple, a prominent religious place in Shimla.

Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Jyoti Rana informed the President about the historical importance of the Taradevi Temple. Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was also present on the occasion presented a statue of the Ramdarbar to the President.

The Taradevi Temple holds immense spiritual and historical value. It was constructed around 250 years ago and housed a wooden idol of Goddess Tara Devi in its complex. Earlier on May 1, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her emotions after her visit to Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, President Murmu said it was a "divine experience" witnessing Lord Ram in his child form. During her visit to the temple, President Murmu performed aarti and bowed before the idol of Ram Lalla. She performed all the rituals.

After performing rituals, members of the temple authority offered the President a miniature replica of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and a framed photo of the idol of Ram Lalla. (ANI)

