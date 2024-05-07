President Murmu visits Shimla's Mall Road, interacts with locals, tourists

President Droupadi Murmu walked down the famous Shimla's Mall Road and interacted with the enthusiastic residents and tourists, including children, during her five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. In a post from her official account, the President of India shared glimpses of her visit to the famous tourist spot and wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu walked down the Mall Road, a vibrant symbol of historical and cultural legacy of Shimla. On her way, she interacted with the enthusiastic residents and tourists including children. She also purchased local items from a shop and made digital payment."

President also visited the revered Taradevi Temple. This was President Murmu's first visit to the temple along with her family. After paying obeisance at the temple, the President ate the Prasadam (offering) at the Bhandara organized by the temple committee. The Temple Committee also presented a memento to the President. Earlier, the President offered prayers at Sankatmochan Temple, a prominent religious place in Shimla. Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Jyoti Rana informed the President about the historical importance of the Taradevi Temple.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was also present on the occasion presented a statue of the Ramdarbar to the President. The Taradevi Temple holds immense spiritual and historical value. It was constructed around 250 years ago and housed a wooden idol of Goddess Tara Devi in its complex. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)