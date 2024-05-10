US allows some wind down transactions with Venezuela's state oil company
The United States on Friday extended a general license allowing certain transactions with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA that are necessary for wind-down operations, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
The general license is being extended through Nov. 15 and covers companies including Halliburton, Schlumberger , Baker Hughes Holdings, and Weatherford International PLC, the notice showed.
