US allows some wind down transactions with Venezuela's state oil company

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The United States on Friday extended a general license allowing certain transactions with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA that are necessary for wind-down operations, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

The general license is being extended through Nov. 15 and covers companies including Halliburton, Schlumberger , Baker Hughes Holdings, and Weatherford International PLC, the notice showed.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

