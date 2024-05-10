Great Eastern Shipping Q4 Profit Surges 25% to Rs 905 Crore

Great Eastern Shipping Company on Friday reported a 25.37 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 905.08 crore during the March quarter. The company's PAT stood at Rs 721.94 crore in the year-ago period, Great Eastern Shipping Company said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenues during the quarter under review also rose to Rs 1,726.25 crore from Rs 1,550.27 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's total expenses declined during the quarter to Rs 784.66 crore from Rs 853.22 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, net profit rose 1.52 per cent to Rs 2,614.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2,575.01 crore a year earlier. The board of directors has declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 10.80 per share of Rs 10 each.

