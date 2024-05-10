GT Register Comprehensive Victory Over CSK in IPL Clash
Gujarat Titans scored 231/3 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 clash, with Sai Sudharsan (103) and Shubman Gill (104) leading the charge. B Sai Sudharsan was caught by Dubey and bowled by Deshpande, while Shubman Gill was caught by Jadeja and bowled by Deshpande. David Miller remained unbeaten on 16.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:57 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.
Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan c Dube b Deshpande 103 Shubman Gill c Jadeja b Deshpande 104 David Miller not out 16 Shahrukh Khan run out 2 Extras: 6 (w-5, lb-1) Total: 231/3 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-210, 2-213, 3-231 Bowling: Mitchell Santner 2-0-31-0, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-33-2, Shardul Thakur 4-0-25-0, Simarjeet Singh 4-0-60-0, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-29-0, Daryl Mitchell 4-0-52-0.
