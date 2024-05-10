India Advances Green Hydrogen Initiatives with New Standards and Testing Workshop

The Union Ministry of New & Renewable Energy organized a comprehensive workshop titled “Quality Control in Green Hydrogen: Standards & Testing Infrastructure” at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on May 8, 2024. The day-long event focused on establishing a cohesive framework for the production of green hydrogen in India, emphasizing the need for clear quality standards and the development of a robust network of testing facilities. This initiative is part of India’s ongoing efforts to facilitate the Ease of Doing Business and accelerate the transition to clean energy sources.

During the workshop, a significant development was the launch of a dedicated portal for the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aimed at centralizing information and resources related to India’s green hydrogen ecosystem. The portal was launched by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, and Shri Bhupinder S. Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. It serves as a one-stop destination for stakeholders to access comprehensive details on the mission and its progress. The portal is accessible at https://nghm.mnre.gov.in/.

Additionally, two key reports were released: “Green Hydrogen Standards and Approval Systems in India” and “India’s Green Hydrogen Revolution.” These documents provide in-depth insights into the current state and future prospects of green hydrogen in India, supporting policy-making and industry standards.

The event also featured five panel discussions with experts from top technical institutions, regulatory bodies, and industry leaders. These discussions covered a range of topics crucial for advancing the green hydrogen sector, including:

Green Hydrogen Ecosystem: Imperatives, Challenges, and Way ForwardStandards in Hydrogen StorageStandards of Electrolyser Manufacturing & PerformanceStandards for Green Hydrogen Production Plants & SystemsGreen Hydrogen-based ApplicationsThe workshop was well-attended, drawing around 300 stakeholders from various sectors such as ministries, public sector units, government agencies, industry associations, research institutes, laboratories, and academia. This diverse participation underscores the collaborative approach required to successfully integrate green hydrogen into India’s energy strategy, marking a significant step towards achieving sustainable energy independence.