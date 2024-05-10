Punjab LS Polls: 95 nominations filed by 82 candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats, says CEO

The Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Sibin C reported that 95 nominations were filed by 82 candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats on the fourth day of filing of nominations in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections. According to the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, "9 candidates have filed 14 nomination papers from Gurdaspur. These include Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from the Indian National Congress and Dinesh Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party."

8 nominations have been filed by 6 candidates from Amritsar. These include Taranjit Singh Sandhu from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Anil Joshi from the Shiromani Akali Dal. Three candidates have filed their nomination papers from Khadoor Sahib, including Manjit Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Gurdial Singh from the Communist Party of India. Amritpal Singh has filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

Six candidates have filed their nominations from Jalandhar, including Sushil Kumar from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mohinder Singh Kaypee from the Shiromani Akali Dal, Charanjit Singh Channi from the Indian National Congress, and Balwinder Kumar from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Five candidates have filed seven nominations from Hoshiarpur. These include Yamani Gomar from the Indian National Congress and Raj Kumar from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Nine nominations have been filed by seven candidates from Anandpur Sahib. These include Prem Singh from the Shiromani Akali Dal and Malvinder Singh Kang from the Aam Aadmi Party. Twelve Candidates have filed their nominations from Ludhiana. These include Ravneet Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Davinder Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Eight nominations have been filed by six candidates from Fatehgarh Sahib, including Gurpreet Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Eight candidates have filed their nominations from Faridkot. These include Rajwinder Singh Randhawa from the Shiromani Akali Dal. Seven candidates have filed their nominations from Bathinda, including Gurmeet Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Jeetmohinder Singh from the Indian National Congress, and Nikka Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Four candidates have filed their nominations from Sangrur, including Surinder Kaur from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Five candidates have filed their nominations from Patiala, including Narinder Kumar Sharma from the Shiromani Akali Dal and Jagjit Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Four candidates have filed their nomination papers from Ferozepur. These include Nardev Singh from the Shiromani Akali Dal. Sibin C also mentioned that due to gazetted holidays on May 11 and 12, no nomination papers can be filed on these days.

Notably, from May 7 to May 10, 163 nomination papers have been filed by 143 candidates. (ANI)

