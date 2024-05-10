Keel Laying ceremony of 8th Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft held in Kolkata

The Keel Laying ceremony of the 8th Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ex-GRSE) was held at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) shipyard in Kolkata on Friday. According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, "The ceremony was presided over by VAdm B Sivakumar, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition in the presence of Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE and other senior officials from the Indian Navy and M/s GRSE."

"The contract for indigenous design and construction of 08 x ASW SWC ships was concluded on April 29, 2019, between MOD and M/s GRSE, Kolkata. As of date, six ships of the project have already been launched with the delivery of the first ship (Arnala) planned for August 24," it said. It further said that Arnala Class ship will replace the in-service Abhay class ASW Corvettes of the Indian Navy and are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), and Mine Laying Operations.

Keel laying of Yard 3034, the last ship of the Project is yet another significant milestone in the Indian Navy's pursuit of indigenous shipbuilding and aligns with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives of the nation. (ANI)

