J-K: Indian Army, SOG conduct search operations in Poonch

The Indian Army and Special Operations Group police personnel conducted a search operation at the Shahsitar area in the Poonch district on Friday. An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists at Jarran Wali Gali in the Poonch district on May 4, resulting in the loss of the life of one IAF soldier.

The last rites of Indian Air Force Corporal Vikky Pahade, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a terror attack on Saturday evening, were performed at his native place in Chhindwara with full military honours on Monday. Vikky Pahade lost his life in the Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir after an Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists on May 4.The mortal remains of the fallen soldier were brought to Nagpur by a special aircraft from Udhampur, from where they were brought to Chhindwara by a special army helicopter, where the Chief Minister of the state, Mohan Yadav, paid tribute to him.

A large number of people had gathered in honour of Pahade.The last rites of Pahade were performed at Pataleshwar Moksh Dham at 5:00 pm. The service personnel gave him the Guard of Honour. Chhindwara Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri and other administrative officials also paid tribute to him. Pahade had left behind his five-year-old son, wife, mother and sisters. Paying tribute to Pahade, the CM said a proposal is being sent to the Election Commission to seek approval for granting an assistance amount of Rs 1 crore to the family of Pahade.

He said that Lok Sabha elections were going on and the model code of conduct was in force. "Lok Sabha elections are going on and the model code of conduct is in force. So, we are writing to the Election Commission for approval of our tradition to provide an assistance amount of Rs 1 crore to the family of an Indian Air Force soldier, Corporal Vikky Pahade," the CM said. (ANI)

