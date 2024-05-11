Left Menu

Ten Nepali mountain guides conquer Mt. Everest as spring climbing season commences

Ten mountain guides from Nepal successfully climbed Mt. Everest on Friday night, the first expedition team to scale the worlds highest peak this spring season.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Ten mountain guides from Nepal successfully climbed Mt. Everest on Friday night, the first expedition team to scale the world's highest peak this spring season. The team of mountaineers led by Dandy Sherpa reached the 8,848.86 metre-tall summit at 8:15 pm on Friday, said Thani Guragain, a staff at Seven Summit Trek that organised the expedition. The mountain guides reached the summit while fixing ropes to facilitate climbers to scale the mountain. As the rope fixing job has been completed, Mt. Everest is now open for mountaineers from both Nepal and foreign countries to climb, said Chun Bahadur Tamang, an official at the Mountaineering Section of the Department of Tourism, issuing a notice Friday night. The rope-fixing work started Friday morning and concluded at night.

Other mountain guides who successfully climbed the Everest on Friday include Tenzing Gyaljen Sherpa, Pemba Tashi Sherpa, Lakpa Sherpa, Dawa Rinji Sherpa, Dawa Sherpa, Pam Sorji Sherpa, Suk Bahadur Tamang, Namgyal Dorje Tamang and Lakpa Rinji Sherpa, according to the department.

Altogether 414 climbers from 41 expeditions have acquired permission to scale Everest in this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

