Left Menu

Two-day 'Parivartan Chintan II' for integration of Armed Forces concludes in Delhi

The two-day 'Parivartan Chintan II' under the chairmanship of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, was held in Delhi from May 9-10.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:35 IST
Two-day 'Parivartan Chintan II' for integration of Armed Forces concludes in Delhi
Two-day 'Parivartan Chintan II' for integration of Armed Forces held in Delhi. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The two-day 'Parivartan Chintan II' under the chairmanship of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, was held in Delhi from May 9-10. The event was attended by the officers from the three Services Headquarters, Department of Military Affairs, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and members of various sub-committees of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), mandated to oversee the initiatives undertaken and to generate novel ideas to give impetus to the ongoing process of theaterisation.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence, various COSC Sub-Committees gave an update on the progress of initiatives considered imperative for Jointness and Integration. There was active deliberation on the vital reforms critical towards the fruition of the goals envisioned to achieve the desired "joint and integrated" end state towards transformation. The CDS initiated the 'Chintan' on both days by addressing various committees. He emphasized the need for expediting the progress of the initiatives as these were to pave the way to Theaterisation and hence creation of a Multi-Domain Response capable of the Indian Armed Forces, the release mentioned.

The CDS expressed confidence that such brainstorming would help the Armed Forces evolve into a theaterized force capable of Multi-Domain Operations and strengthen the resolve and capability to safeguard our territorial integrity and national sovereignty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024