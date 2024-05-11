During bail, Kejriwal "cannot even sign a paper": Delhi BJP president

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday took potshots at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of deceit and corruption. On Kejriwal getting interim bail, Sachdeva said, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) got released on a bond of Rs. 50,000. He cannot even sign a paper, and cannot go to the Delhi Secretariat. He has cheated and looted Delhi. Out on parole, Arvind Kejriwal should think what would happen after June 1. If he had even the slightest shame, he would have resigned. What kind of a CM he is that he cannot enter Delhi Secretariat?"

"Arvind Kejriwal has said that his top four leaders were in jail. They are not the top 4 leaders, but 4 corrupt leaders who were in jail, two of them are out on bail... We would also like to see how the people of Delhi will see a criminal. How do people released on parole go among the public? He will have to tell the public why he was in jail for 50 days. He should count the number of seats on which AAP is contesting elections," Sachdeva said. Responding to Congress party's accusation against the BJP of fueling Hindu-Muslim divisions for electoral gain, Sachdeva said, "The only slogan that we have been following since 2014 is Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas or sabka prayaas. When we gave houses in Awas Yojana, we did not see the religion, when we gave cylinders in Ujjawala Yojana, we did not see the cast or religion, we constructed highways for development, we don't ask if Hindu will goes through that or a Muslim. Whoever wants to do a politics of religion, can do it".

Countering opposition's claims of a "dictatorship" government, following Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said, how an opposition leader could receive interim bail for campaigning in a dictatorship. Highlighting his silence on the liquor policy scam, Ilmi said, "He has not said a word about the liquor scam, why he was in jail and why some of his party leaders are still in jail. On one side, you say that you have done a lot of work. On the other side, you say that PM Modi is not letting me work... Whenever the opposition says wrong things about PM Modi, he emerges strongly," Shazia Ilmi said.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case. Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but can not attend his office as Chief Minister. (ANI)

