NIA conducts searches at six locations in Jammu province in Pak-backed terror conspiracy case

Extensive searches were conducted in Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts of Jammu province by NIA teams in the case relating to the conspiracy by banned terrorist organizations and their offshoots to carry out violent attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs, small arms, etc., in Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at six locations across Jammu province in connection with a Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy case.

The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating material, including digital devices, documents, etc. from premises linked with hybrid terrorists, Overground Workers (OGWs), sympathizers, and cadres linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed terrorist outfits. These include Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc., it said. NIA registered a suo moto case on June 21, 2022, to dismantle the terror network operated by these outfits, as well as their newly launched offshoots, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others, the agency added in its release.

As part of its investigations into the case, the NIA has been conducting crackdowns on various locations in recent months. Today's searches were aimed at dismantling the terror network in Jammu Province and scuttling the plans of the banned terrorist organizations to disturb the peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir by radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers, the NIA added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

