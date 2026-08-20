NIA Nabs Fugitive in Bihar Weapon Smuggling Case

The National Investigation Agency arrested Bhairaw Tripathi for allegedly orchestrating a weapon smuggling ring from Nagaland to Bihar. Following the 2024 recovery of an AK-47 in Muzaffarpur, multiple chargesheets have been filed against associates, underscoring a network threatening national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 22:14 IST
NIA Nabs Fugitive in Bihar Weapon Smuggling Case
National Investigation Agency (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended Bhairaw Tripathi, a principal suspect linked to an intricate weapons smuggling operation. Tripathi, residing in Muzaffarpur's Sahebganj, was detained on August 19, 2026, for his involvement in smuggling an AK-47 rifle and live ammunition into Bihar, after being on the run.

Tripathi's alleged collusion with accomplices to traffic advanced firearms from Nagaland into Bihar aimed to destabilize public order and pose a threat to national security. This case, initiated on August 5, 2024, follows the discovery of a rifle at Murghatiya Bridge and the arrest of four suspects. Registration began at Fakuli Police Station in Muzaffarpur in May 2024.

Upon concluding its thorough investigation, the NIA filed initial chargesheets against Vikash Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Devmani Rai, and Ahmad Ansari in May 2025. Subsequent charges targeted Manjoor Khan and Kundan Kumar in 2026 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, reflecting the severity of their offenses. (ANI)

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