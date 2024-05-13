Russian rouble strengthens against dollar
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:11 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian rouble strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Monday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.42% higher at 91.87 to the dollar after trading in a range of 91.778 to 92.575. Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.5% to 99.00 and gained 0.36% to 12.65 against the yuan .
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $82.79 a barrel. Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.76% to 1,186.99. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.34% to 3,461.65.
($1 = 91.8700 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TIMELINE-History of Japan's intervention in currency markets
India, Nigeria to Enhance Economic Ties with Local Currency Settlement System Agreement
Phones, Islamic books and currency exchange. Some businesses are making money out of Taliban rule
Zimbabwe's ZiG: The Latest Attempt to Tackle the Currency Crisis
Ukraine central bank introduces largest wartime currency liberalisation measures