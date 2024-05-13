Left Menu

Russian rouble strengthens against dollar

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:11 IST
  • Russia

The Russian rouble strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Monday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.42% higher at 91.87 to the dollar after trading in a range of 91.778 to 92.575. Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.5% to 99.00 and gained 0.36% to 12.65 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $82.79 a barrel. Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.76% to 1,186.99. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.34% to 3,461.65.

($1 = 91.8700 roubles)

