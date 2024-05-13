Russia's IKAR cuts grain crop and export forecasts

Russia's IKAR agricultural consultancy has cut its forecasts for Russia's wheat crop to 86 million metric tons from 91 million tons and wheat exports to 47 million metric tons from 50.5 million tons, it said on Monday.

IKAR cut Russia's overall grain crop forecast to 135 million tons from 142 million tons and its total grain exports outlook to 59.5 million tons from 64.5 million tons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)