Two drones, 560 gm 'suspected heroin' seized in Punjab's Amritsar

Two China-made drones and around 560 grams of suspected heroin were seized in two separate operations near the border areas in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) said. According to an official release, on 13th May' 2024, during the night hours, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted movement of a drone on the border area of district Amritsar and promptly tracked its movement.

The likely dropping zone was cordoned and an extensive search was conducted. At about 03:50 am, BSF troops successfully recovered 01 small drone along with 01 packet of suspected heroin in a farming field of Village - Ratankhurd of district Amritsar, the release said. "The recovered packet (Gross weight 560 gram appx) was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and 01 metal wire ring & 03 illuminating sticks were also found attached with the packet," the BSF said in its release.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China), it added. Similarly, in another operation on Monday, based on information by BSF intelligence wing regarding presence of a drone in border area of district Amritsar, BSF troops launched an extensive search operation in the suspected area.

During the search operation at about 09:05 am, the troops successfully recovered 01 drone from a dry well of Village- Dhanoe khurd of District Amritsar, the BSF said in a statement. The recovered drone is identified as China made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

Reliable input of BSF intelligence wing and timely action of diligent BSF troops foiled yet another attempt of drone intrusion from across the border, it added. (ANI)

