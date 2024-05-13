School in Udhampur shines with 100 pc pass percentage in CBSE class XII results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class X and XII exams today. Students at Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School in Udhampur showcased remarkable performance, with several students achieving scores of 90 per cent and higher. Fifteen students from the school secured marks of 90 per cent and above. Among them are Saksham Gupta (96 per cent), Vansh Sharma (95 per cent), Saksham Dubey (94 per cent), Hardik Mahajan (94 per cent), Mridul Gupta (94 per cent), Krishnav Badkulia (93 per cent), Prakeiti (92 per cent), Muskan Gupta (92 per cent), Prachi Gupta (92 per cent), Anjali Rajput (91 per cent), Bhumi Sharma (91 per cent), Manasvi (91 per cent), Purnima (91 per cent), Simran Sharma (90 per cent), and Raghav (90 per cent).

The school community erupted in joy upon learning that the students who sat for their class 12th exams achieved success, resulting in a 100 per cent pass percentage for the school. Expressing their gratitude, the top performers attributed their success to the support and guidance provided by teachers and parents.

Speaking with ANI, Satakshi Gupta, who hails from the Medical stream, said, "I am a student of Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School and I scored 90 per cent. I would like to attribute my success to my parents and teachers. Along with them, I am also very happy with my result." Saksham Dubey, who scored 94 per cent said, "I am from the Humanities stream and I scored 94 per cent. I would attribute my success to my parents, teachers, and Principal sir. The school's hard work and discipline motivated us to work hard and achieve good results. The school always inspired and motivated us."

Earlier in the day, CBSE class 10 and 12 results were declared. The overall pass percentage of 93.60 per cent was recorded for class 10 and class 12 was registered at 87.98 per cent. For class X, a 98.61 per cent pass percentage was recorded in the overall Delhi region. 94.75 per cent of girls passed the exam whereas 92.71 per cent of boys passed the exam with the girls outshining boys by 2.04 per cent.

For class XII, a 94.9 per cent pass percentage was recorded in the overall Delhi region. 91.52 per cent of girls passed the exam whereas 85.12 per cent of boys passed the exam with the girls outshining boys by 2.04 per cent. The CBSE class 12 and 10 exams began on February 15 with class 10 board exams ending on March 13 and class 12 on April 2. (ANI)

