"Someone already voted in my name," claims Pune Congress Chief Arvind Shinde

Pune City Congress chief Arvind Shinde on Monday claimed that someone already voted in his name at a polling booth in the Rasta Peth area of Pune city during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls. He said that when he reached the voting booth at Saint Mira's English Medium School in Rasta Peth on Monday, he was surprised to find that although his name was on the voters' list someone had already cast the vote.

Shinde said that after finding out he raised an objection about this and was later allowed to vote using the 'tender vote' process through ballot papers. "I had gone to cast my vote at the polling booth where my name is registered. This was at St Mira's English Medium School in Rasta Peth. After reaching there I found that someone else had voted on my name. After objecting with the presiding officer at the centre, I was allowed to cast a vote through the 'tender vote' process," he said.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 52.49 per cent. Pune recorded a voter turnout of 44.9 per cent till 5 pm, according to the official website of the Election Commission of India.

Among the six constituencies, Shivajinagar recorded the lowest numbers with 38.73 per cent turnout till 5 pm. Kasba Peth constituency recorded the highest turnout at 51.07 per cent. The prominent candidates from the Pune Lok Sabha Constituency include Muralidhar Kisan Mohol from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar from the Indian National Congress.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout was recorded at approximately 62.3 per cent till 5 pm across 10 States/Union Territories in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, according to the ECI. The remaining three phases of voting will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

