Amit Shah doctored video case: Accused Arun Reddy gets bail from Delhi Court

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Monday granted bail to accused Arun Reddy who allegedly handled the 'Spirit of Congress' X account, in the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's deepfake morphed video' case on furnishing of bail bonds in the sum of Rs. 50,000/- with one surety in the like amount. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabila Wali on Monday observed that the prime allegation against the applicant/ accused on the basis of which he was arrested is being the 'Admin' of the Whats App group on which the alleged fake video was first posted for circulation. However, there are no allegations of the applicant/ accused having posted/ circulated the said video on any forum.

Reddy was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in the case and was in Judicial Custody. According to the Police he handles the group called 'Spirit of Congress' X account, in the Union Home Minister Amit Shah 'deepfake morphed video' case.

The Delhi Police had arrested Arun Reddy, who handles the 'Spirit of Congress' X account, in connection with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video case. In the doctored video, the Union Home Minster is purportedly heard saying that the BJP stands against the reservations in the country.

However, during his address at a public meeting in Congress-ruled Telangana, Shah said, "If the BJP forms the government here, we will withdraw the unconstitutional reservations to Muslims. We will ensure that the SCs, STs and OBCs get quotas as guaranteed under the Constitution." Earlier, five Congress workers were arrested by the Telangana Police in connection with Shah's fake video case. (ANI)

