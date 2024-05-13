Left Menu

Police seize 30 Kgs of dry cannabis in Tripura's Khowai, 4 held

Tripura Police seized 30 kilogrammes of dry cannabis at Teliamura Railway Station here and arrested four people who smuggled the contraband.

Tripura Police seized 30 kilogrammes of dry cannabis at Teliamura Railway Station here and arrested four people who smuggled the contraband. According to the police, the raid took place late on Sunday night.

According to the released information, the suspects, identified as Rahul Das, Gopesh Debnath, Raju Das, and Shantu Das, were intercepted while attempting to transport the contraband on an autorickshaw. Their intention was allegedly to smuggle the narcotics out of the state via the Rani Kamalabati Express train. Upon conducting a thorough search, the police successfully seized 30 kilogrammes of dry cannabis from the bags carried by the individuals. Authorities estimate the market value of the confiscated substance to be around four lakh rupees.

Rajiv Debnath, Officer-in-Charge of Teliamura Police Station, stated that such operations will continue in the area to curb illegal activities. He further mentioned that similar raids and operations will be conducted in the future to maintain law and order in the region. The successful interception and seizure mark a significant victory for law enforcement agencies in their ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region. The individuals apprehended will face legal proceedings as per the relevant laws governing drug offences. (ANI)

