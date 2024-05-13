Police seize 30 Kgs of dry cannabis in Tripura's Khowai, 4 held
Tripura Police seized 30 kilogrammes of dry cannabis at Teliamura Railway Station here and arrested four people who smuggled the contraband.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Police seized 30 kilogrammes of dry cannabis at Teliamura Railway Station here and arrested four people who smuggled the contraband. According to the police, the raid took place late on Sunday night.
According to the released information, the suspects, identified as Rahul Das, Gopesh Debnath, Raju Das, and Shantu Das, were intercepted while attempting to transport the contraband on an autorickshaw. Their intention was allegedly to smuggle the narcotics out of the state via the Rani Kamalabati Express train. Upon conducting a thorough search, the police successfully seized 30 kilogrammes of dry cannabis from the bags carried by the individuals. Authorities estimate the market value of the confiscated substance to be around four lakh rupees.
Rajiv Debnath, Officer-in-Charge of Teliamura Police Station, stated that such operations will continue in the area to curb illegal activities. He further mentioned that similar raids and operations will be conducted in the future to maintain law and order in the region. The successful interception and seizure mark a significant victory for law enforcement agencies in their ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region. The individuals apprehended will face legal proceedings as per the relevant laws governing drug offences. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yen surges on suspected intervention by Japanese authorities
Doctors Assaulted in Hospital after Patient's Death; Authorities Apprehend Suspects
Mexican Authorities Investigate Disappearance of Three Tourists in Baja California
Mexican authorities search for missing Australian, US tourists
Remains of Unidentified Newborn Discovered in Kochi Revised Body: The remains of an unidentified newborn were discovered on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in a vacant lot in Kochi, a coastal city in the Indian state of Kerala. The remains were found by a local resident who was walking in the area. The local police were immediately notified and arrived on the scene. The remains were taken to a nearby hospital for examination and identification. It is unclear at this time if the newborn was stillborn or if its death was caused by foul play. The police have launched an investigation into the discovery. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and speaking to local residents. No suspects have been identified at this time. The discovery has shocked the community, and local residents have expressed their concern and sympathy for the newborn's family. They have called on the authorities to find the perpetrators responsible for the infant's death and bring them to justice.