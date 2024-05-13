Chardham Yatra: Magistrates to be deployed in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi

To ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Chardham Yatra, one magistrate each will be deployed in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts. A meeting of top officials was held on Monday on the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in which the decision was taken. Orders for their deployment have also been issued at the level of the Garhwal Commissioner. The District Magistrate will allocate work to them.

Commissioner Garhwal Vinay Shankar Pandey said that the meeting was held in the presence of Principal Secretary Chief Minister RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Chief Minister Vinay Shankar Pandey, DGP Abhinav Kumar and him. Secretary Tourism said that in view of the safety of the pilgrims coming to Chardham, it has also been decided that registrations for the Yatra will not be done on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Director General of Police said that in the meeting, 100 additional home guards will also be given in each district and an additional police circle officer will also be deployed in Uttarkashi. On Sunday, in a bid to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government deployed three secretary-level officers in the Char Dham area.

Chief Minister Dhami, following extensive discussions with Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, directed the appointment of these officers to oversee travel arrangements in the respective districts falling within the Char Dham area. The appointed officers include Secretary R. Rajesh Kumar for Rudraprayag district, SN Pandey for Chamoli district, and Ranjit Kumar Sinha for Uttarkashi district. Their primary responsibility is to monitor travel arrangements, gather feedback from district magistrates, and ensure a well-organised Char Dham Yatra at the government level.

Despite the ongoing election activities, Chief Minister Dhami remains actively involved in overseeing the travel arrangements. He has instructed ministers in charge of the associated districts and Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to maintain continuous monitoring. The proactive measures taken by the Pushkar Singh Dhami government have generated significant enthusiasm among devotees for the yatra. This year's pilgrimage is witnessing a surge in participation, with new records being set annually. Notably, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri have collectively welcomed a substantial number of devotees, with impressive figures reported for Kedarnath alone.

As of May 11, registration figures indicate a substantial turnout, with over 8.3 lakh devotees registered for Kedarnath and a total of 24.4 lakh registrations for all four Dhams, including Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. (ANI)

