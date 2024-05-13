"Felt a new energy after coming here," says PM Modi on his visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he felt a new energy after coming to the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Monday. "I was fortunate enough to visit and worship at the Baba Vishwanath Temple. After a day filled with various programs across different parts of the country and a roadshow in Kashi, coming here brought a new sense of energy," PM Modi said in a tweet on X.

"On this occasion, I sought blessings from Baba Vishwanath for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of my 140 crore family members," he added. PM Modi visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday a day before filing his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14.

Earlier in the Monday evening he held a mega-five-kilometer-long roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Before starting the roadshow, PM Modi paid floral tribute to statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at Lanka Gate of Banaras Hindu University.

He was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Visuals from the spot showed an exuberant crowd gathered along the route and on terraces to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

There were performances along the way with women dancing and men carrying party flag in their hands. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and offered prayers at Gurudwara Patna Sahib and served food to devotees in its langar on Monday morning.

PM Modi was seen wearing a Sikh turban and he also served langar at the Gurudwara from a steel bucket. The Prime Minister shook hands with a small child on the Gurudwara premises.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also helped the Gurdwara management cook food for the langar. Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister held a grand roadshow in Patna along with CM Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The high-voltage campaign led by the Prime Minister saw a sea of supporters, who had come to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow. Standing on a specially designed vehicle, PM Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads.

The entire road stretch was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps. Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. He won the seat twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest. Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh phase. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 674,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. In 2014, PM Modi contested two Lok Sabha seats- from Gujarat's Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (ANI)

