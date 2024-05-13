Dhami meets representatives of Mumbai-based Uttarakhandi organisations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met representatives of various organisations in Mumbai on Monday. He said many important suggestions were also received from experts on various subjects present in the delegation and efforts will be made to implement these in the interest of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhandi organisations working in Mumbai are doing commendable work for the migrant workers from Uttarakhand. He urged people from Uttarakhand to visit the state at least once a year. The Chief Minister also invited all the organisations to the Chardham Yatra.

CM Dhami is in Mumbai to campaign for BJP candidates contesting Lok Sabha election. Earlier in the day, Dhami was spotted playing cricket with children and interacting with people on the Juhu beach.

In a video posted by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister on his X handle, he was seen playing cricket with children during a walk on Juhu beach in Mumbai this morning. In the background, people were seen cheering him up with the quotes of 'good shot' and 'bahut badhiya.' In the other part of the video, people doing yoga on the beach, upon spotting CM Dhami, raised the slogan "Devbhoomi Zindabad" and came to interact with him. While talking to them, he enthusiastically invited them for 'Char Dham Yatra', to which people responded, "Definitely, we are planning for it."

Elections to six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are scheduled for Phase 5, i.e., on May 20. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)