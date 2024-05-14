Left Menu

US forces divestment by China-linked firm of property near Wyoming air base

The White House on Monday announced it was forcing a Chinese-linked company and its partners to sell property they had purchased near a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming, citing national security risks posed by the deal. MineOne Partners Limited, which is owned by Chinese nationals, partnered with other companies to buy real estate for cryptocurrency mining, the White House said. The property is located within 1 mile (1.6 km) of Wyoming-based Francis E.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2024 02:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 02:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
The White House on Monday announced it was forcing a Chinese-linked company and its partners to sell property they had purchased near a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming, citing national security risks posed by the deal.

MineOne Partners Limited, which is owned by Chinese nationals, partnered with other companies to buy real estate for cryptocurrency mining, the White House said. The property is located within 1 mile (1.6 km) of Wyoming-based Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, a strategic missile base that is home to part of the U.S. arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"The proximity of the foreign-owned Real Estate to a strategic missile base and key element of America's nuclear triad, and the presence of specialized and foreign-sourced equipment potentially capable of facilitating surveillance and espionage activities, presents a national security risk to the United States," the White House said in a statement. The White House gave the companies 120 days to divest their shares in the property.

