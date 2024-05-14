Four hospitals in Delhi receive bomb threat via email

Four hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats on email, days after similar messages were sent to the Delhi Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in the city, officials said. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, they received calls from the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, and Hedgewar Hospital about the bomb threat emails.

Bomb disposal squads along with personnel of the fire department and local police rushed to the spot and conducted searches. The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the origin of the emails. Security has been stepped up in the four hospitals.

On Sunday, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats through emails. Delhi police said that nothing suspicious was found. According to Delhi Police, IGI Airport received an email from an unidentified account on Sunday afternoon about the presence of an explosive device inside the premises.

Initially, similar emails were received at two government hospitals, including Burari Government Hospital, and Mangolpuri's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Sunday afternoon, DCP North Manoj Meena. The Delhi Police acted swiftly and started an investigation.

While Delhi Police and Fire Services Department teams were carrying out search operations at these places, five other government hospitals in the national capital also reported receiving bomb threats through emails on Sunday evening, prompting a search operation at all locations simultaneously. The hospitals that got bomb threat emails included-- Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in Hari Nagar, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden, Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj, and Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital of Rajpur Road.

These bomb threat emails came nearly two weeks after multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email. According to the Delhi Police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1. Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a 'hoax.' (ANI)

