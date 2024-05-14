Application in SC seeks genuineness of sting operation video relating to the Sandeshkhali incident

An application has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to conduct an independent investigation to ascertain the veracity of the video and audio output of sting video relating to the Sandeshkhali incident. The application has been filed by one female member of the Scheduled Caste Community.

According to the applicant copy's, "A bone-chilling video has been circulated on YouTube which has revealed that the allegations of sexual molestation, rape etc. made by the so-called female victims were false only to disparage the AITC leaders and the State functionaries while largely shaking public confidence as a tool by an opposition political party." "That the contents of the YT Video are alarming, to say the least, and if the contents thereof are true, the veracity and genuineness of the same must be ascertained under the supervision of this Hon'ble Court, either on its own or by appointing a SIT in this regard," the applicant said.

As a citizen of the State of West Bengal, the applicant apprehends that amidst all the political chaos between the opposition and the ruling dispensation in the State, Sandeshkhali district has been made a political tool to subserve the propaganda of BJP while putting the State in a bad light, or vice-versa, but the situation on ground is grim, and therefore an independent analysis of the video is required immediately to assuage the concerns of many like the applicant herein," the applicant added. The applicant also mentioned that Calcutta HC has directed the CBI to investigate the offences relating to the Sandeshkhali matter.

Senior Advocate Maneka Guruswamy, appearing on behalf of the applicant on Tuesday urged a bench of justices BR Gavai and Justice Sandeep Mehta for early listing for the application. The court said that the listing request shall be considered. The application for Intervention has been filed by Advocate on Record Udayaditya Banerjee.

In the application, the woman has sought to direct the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to conduct an independent investigation to ascertain the veracity of the video and audio output. The plea also sought to direct the investigation to be carried out and be monitored by the top court and a report be submitted before the apex court before any further complaint, allegation, or FIR proceeds in this matter.

The plea also sought to direct that all the FIRs that have now been directed to be investigated by the CBI be also instead investigated by the SIT constituted by the top Court to impartially apprehend the perpetrators behind the incident subject to the veracity of the video being established in the first instance. (ANI)

