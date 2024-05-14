Left Menu

Harsh Baweja Appointed as Director Finance of REC

Harsh Baweja took over as Director Finance of REC Ltd., appointed by the government. A chartered accountant with over 33 years' experience, Baweja aims to secure low-cost borrowing, drive growth, and position REC as a leader in renewable energy financing with zero non-performing assets by fiscal year-end.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:12 IST
Harsh Baweja on Tuesday took charge as Director Finance of REC Ltd following his appointment to the post by the government.

Prior to this, he was serving as Executive Director (Finance) at REC Ltd, according to a statement.

Baweja is a chartered accountant with an experience of over 33 years in managing financial and business operations across multiple institutions.

''Harsh Baweja has taken charge as Director (Finance) at REC Limited after the approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on May 10, 2024,'' the company said in the statement.

He was appointed following the recommendation of the Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB), which shortlisted Baweja after a rigorous selection process involving 11 candidates.

On his appointment, Baweja said, ''My focus will remain on securing low-cost borrowing, driving healthy growth for all stakeholders, and positioning REC as a frontrunner in renewable energy financing with zero NPA (non-performing assets) by fiscal year-end.'' REC, under the Ministry of Power, is a non-banking finance company (NBFC), public financial institution and infrastructure financing company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

