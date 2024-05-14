Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after April producer inflation data

A Labor Department report showed the producer price index (PPI) rose 0.5% month-on-month in April, compared with a 0.3% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it rose 2.2%, in line with estimates. The core figure, excluding volatile food and energy items, rose 0.5% month-on-month, compared with an estimated 0.2% increase.

Futures tracking Wall Street's main indexes turned lower on Tuesday after a stronger-than-expected producer inflation print dampened hopes of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. A Labor Department report showed the producer price index (PPI) rose 0.5% month-on-month in April, compared with a 0.3% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it rose 2.2%, in line with estimates.

The core figure, excluding volatile food and energy items, rose 0.5% month-on-month, compared with an estimated 0.2% increase. On an annual basis, it rose 2.4% versus estimates of 2.4%. At 08:32 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 39 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 10 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 61.5 points, or 0.34%.

