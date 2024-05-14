LS polls: PM Modi urges BJP workers to ensure good voter turnout in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday urged the BJP workers to ensure a good voter turnout in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, which goes to the polls on June 1. "What truly matters is the voter turnout; it reflects our representation in Kashi. Thus, our resolution should be directed towards booth victory. How do we achieve this? By transforming voting into a celebration of democracy. With 14 days left, let's turn each polling booth into a festivity. Engage all local societies and neighbourhoods, adorn the booths with Rangoli and other festivities," PM Modi said while addressing BJP workers at a conference in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Modi urged workers to surpass the previous record of votes garnered at the booth. He drew inspiration from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's sacrifices for the abolition of Article 370, emphasizing the potential for a brighter future. PM Modi expressed, "The substantial voter turnout in Jammu, Kashmir, and Srinagar is not just a milestone but a testament to our collective strength and promise for a better India." He attributed this achievement to a decade of tireless efforts: "My issue is not whether someone from my party will win or not, but in reinforcing democracy."

He remarked further: "If Srinagar can do it, why can't Kashi?" Stressing the significance of 370, PM Modi underscores its profound symbolism, honoring the sacrifices made by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. He said, "Each polling booth must record 370 new votes, a fitting tribute to Mukherjee's legacy." While encouraging the workers at the conference, PM Modi said, "On the voting day, keep a keen eye on who has yet to cast their vote and make it your mission to escort them to the booth. To illustrate, let's say there are ten workers in your booth. Each worker should endeavour to bring at least 30 voters, leading them to the polling station in a lively procession accompanied by musical instruments."

Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of winning every polling booth, saying, "My friends, while it's true that Modi will succeed because of your support, I must secure victory in every booth. Regardless of the effort we put into processions, slogans, and roadshows, these elements do not impact the outcome at the booth. " He exuded confidence that the BJP and NDA are poised for a massive victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the party workers for their dedication and urged them to maintain their enthusiasm until June 1st. He emphasized, "We are well aware that earning the trust of the people is no simple feat. It requires immense effort, even to secure victory in a panchayat election." He stressed the importance of securing victory at every polling booth.

PM Modi stressed the need for constant dedication to serving the people round the clock, highlighting that such devotion earns affection and blessings from the public. He called upon the workers to ensure that the love and enthusiasm of the people demonstrated during roadshows also extended to polling booths. PM Modi underscored the importance of collective efforts in ensuring the victory of candidates.

"If you permit me, I would like to convey something to you all - a simple yet profound 'thank you'. I held roadshows in Varanasi in 2014 and 2019 also, but yesterday's roadshow was historic and broke all records," he said. Expressing his gratitude to the people of Kashi for their overwhelming response, he remarked on the recent surge in his nationwide engagements, averaging three to four weekly roadshows.

He added, "The transformative developments in Kashi over the past decade are a result of the diligent efforts of the workers for such progress." (ANI)

