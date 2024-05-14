CPI (M) organizes rally in Agartala demanding solutions to various crises

The streets of Agartala witnessed a significant rally organized by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), West Tripura District Committee on Tuesday. The protest, addressing multiple pressing issues including employment, food security, access to drinking water, and the ongoing electricity crisis, began at the Mela Ground area and traversed through the city, culminating at Orient Chowmuhani.

The rally saw participation from a considerable number of party members and supporters. The protest was led by the Leader of the Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury, accompanied by other state leaders and party workers.

The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the acute challenges faced by the residents of Tripura, urging the government to take immediate action to resolve these issues. During the concluding assembly at Orient Chowmuhani, the leaders emphasized the need for urgent intervention in addressing the basic needs of the people.

Jitendra Chaudhury, in his address, highlighted the severe impact of the current crises on daily life and the economy, urging the administration to fulfil its promises and ensure the well-being of the citizens. The rally underscored the party's commitment to advocating for the rights and necessities of the populace, reaffirming their stance on the importance of government accountability and proactive governance in mitigating the ongoing hardships faced by the people of Tripura. (ANI)

