"Let him save his government first": Siddaramaiah on Shinde's "Karnataka govt will collapse" remark

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reacted sharply to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's remark that the Congress government in Karnataka will collapse after the Lok Sabha election. The Chief Minister said that instead of talking about the collapse of his government, Shinde should save his government from collapsing.

"Instead of talking about our government, let him (Eknath Shinde) first save his government. There is no infighting in our party. If that was the case, we would not have been able to work together in the Lok Sabha elections," Siddaramaiah told reporters here. The Chief Minister said that statements like Shinde's are politically motivated. He said that the political atmosphere in Karnataka is favourable to the Congress.

"The Congress party has taken the Lok Sabha election seriously. For that reason, the candidates were selected six months in advance. So the candidates got time and got an opportunity to meet the voters," he said. The Chief Minister said that the BJP's alliance with the does not have any effect on the election.

Reacting to a question if Prajwal Revanna's sexual scandal will affect the elections, the CM said that the voters are aware of what is right and wrong. He said that they can compare the achievements of the central government and the achievements of our government. Talking about campaigning for elections in other states, he said that he has received an invitation to campaign.

Voting for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka was held in two phases. While 14 seats were polled on April 26, the remaining 14 voted on May 7. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. In the 2019 elections, the BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats. While, Congress and JD-S -- who were in coalition in the state government -- could only win one seat each. (ANI)

