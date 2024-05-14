Joburg student wins top provincial award in National Water Management Competition

A 15-year-old student from Greenside High School in Johannesburg, Yaseen Akhalwaya, has clinched the top position in the Gauteng provincial segment of the National South African Youth Water Prize (SAYWP) competition. Yaseen was recognized for his innovative "Project Weatherman/HydroLogic," which focuses on enhancing water resource management.

During the competition, Yaseen found the feedback from the judges extremely beneficial. "I am more than grateful for the opportunity given by the department. The comments from the adjudicators were insightful, and I have noted areas for improvement to help enhance my project for the national competition," he expressed.

For his impressive water and sanitation innovation, Yaseen received a R6000 prize, a first-place trophy, and a bursary to further his education.

The runner-up was Good Hope Secondary School, which presented an awareness project and received a R5000 prize and a second-place trophy. Greenside Secondary School earned third place with their awareness project, taking home a R4000 prize.

This year's SAYWP competition saw participation from fourteen schools across Gauteng. Competing in various categories such as awareness, invention, and innovation, these schools showcased their creative approaches to addressing water management challenges.

Reshoketswe Malepe, the Department's coordinator for Water Support Service, expressed appreciation for the sustained support from adjudicators, educators, schools, stakeholders, and media. "Active youth involvement in the water and sanitation sector is crucial for addressing the myriad of challenges it faces," Malepe stated.

The SAYWP competition forms an integral part of the Water and Sanitation Education Programme, which seeks to educate both learners and the wider community about critical issues such as water use efficiency, water quality monitoring, protection of water resources, public health, hygiene awareness, and the identification of invasive species.