Tripura: Convict serving lifetime imprisonment escapes from Bishalgarh Central Jail

In a dramatic turn of events, Swarna Kumar Tripura, a notorious convict serving lifetime imprisonment in a murder case managed to escape from the high-security Bishalgarh Central Jail in Sepahijala district on Tuesday, police said. The escape has sent shockwaves through the region, raising serious concerns about security lapses at the facility.

SP Sepahijala District Jagadish Reddy said, "Swarna Kumar Tripura was arrested in connection with a murder case. The details of his escape remain unclear, but preliminary reports suggest that it was a meticulously planned operation, possibly involving external assistance. Swarna Kumar Tripura's escape has alarmed Tripura Police to be more attentive in escorting and guarding notorious convicted prisoners and their arrangements." Nevertheless, Tripura police have arranged all possible measures to nab the escaped convict soon, he further added.

Needful to mention that, Swarna Tripura was convicted under 302 IPC, imprisonment for life. (ANI)

