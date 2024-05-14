Left Menu

Tripura: Convict serving lifetime imprisonment escapes from Bishalgarh Central Jail

In a dramatic turn of events, Swarna Kumar Tripura, a notorious convict serving lifetime imprisonment in a murder case managed to escape from the high-security Bishalgarh Central Jail in Sepahijala district on Tuesday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:08 IST
Tripura: Convict serving lifetime imprisonment escapes from Bishalgarh Central Jail
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Swarna Kumar Tripura, a notorious convict serving lifetime imprisonment in a murder case managed to escape from the high-security Bishalgarh Central Jail in Sepahijala district on Tuesday, police said. The escape has sent shockwaves through the region, raising serious concerns about security lapses at the facility.

SP Sepahijala District Jagadish Reddy said, "Swarna Kumar Tripura was arrested in connection with a murder case. The details of his escape remain unclear, but preliminary reports suggest that it was a meticulously planned operation, possibly involving external assistance. Swarna Kumar Tripura's escape has alarmed Tripura Police to be more attentive in escorting and guarding notorious convicted prisoners and their arrangements." Nevertheless, Tripura police have arranged all possible measures to nab the escaped convict soon, he further added.

Needful to mention that, Swarna Tripura was convicted under 302 IPC, imprisonment for life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024