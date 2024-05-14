Hindustan Copper Trapped Miners Rescued After Lift Malfunction
Fourteen Hindustan Copper Limited vigilance team members became trapped in a mine in Rajasthan when a personnel transportation shaft malfunctioned. Rescue efforts are underway to retrieve the personnel at a considerable depth. The incident occurred during an inspection by the team. A broken shaft rope caused the entrapment of the individuals. Rescue operations are ongoing with an MLA present to assess the situation.
- Country:
- India
Fourteen officers and members of a vigilance team of Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine when a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel malfunctioned in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district on Tuesday night, police said.
Rescue operations are on to bring out the personnel who are stuck at a depth of several hundred metres at the Kolihan mine, they said.
According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the company went down the shaft for an inspection.
When they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft or 'cage' broke due to which around 14 persons were stuck, the police said.
Khetri MLA Dharmpal Gurjar reached the site and took stock of the situation.
A mining staff said that the rescue operation has started.
