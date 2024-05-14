Left Menu

CUET exam scheduled for May 15 postponed to May 29 for Delhi centres

The Common University Entrance Test 2024 exam papers for Chemistry (306), Biology (304), English (101), and General Test (501), which were scheduled for May 15, this year, have been rescheduled to May 29 for Delhi Centres only. The exam will be held in prescribed schedules for other centres other than Delhi, said the National Testing Agency.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:58 IST
CUET exam scheduled for May 15 postponed to May 29 for Delhi centres
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Common University Entrance Test 2024 exam papers for Chemistry (306), Biology (304), English (101), and General Test (501), which were scheduled for May 15, this year, have been rescheduled to May 29 for Delhi Centres only. The exam will be held in prescribed schedules for other centres other than Delhi, said the National Testing Agency.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, the four papers scheduled on 15 May in the 258 Centres of Delhi city only have to be rescheduled to 29 May 2024. NTA has done this in the best interest of the students. The revised admit cards will be issued," UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told ANI.

NTA has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct the CUET for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating Universities,Institutions, Organizations,Autonomous Colleges since the year 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024