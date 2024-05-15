Left Menu

BRIEF-Wildfire Will Continue To Approach Canada Oil Town Of Fort Mcmurray, Winds Are Not Favorable - Local Authority

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-05-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 02:48 IST
* WILDFIRE WILL CONTINUE TO APPROACH CANADA OIL TOWN OF FORT MCMURRAY, WINDS ARE NOT FAVORABLE - LOCAL AUTHORITY

* FORT MCMURRAY IS BETTER PLACED TO RESPOND TO THIS FIRE THAN IT WAS IN 2016 - LOCAL AUTHORITY * FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BEEN PULLED FROM THE FIRE LINE NEAR FORT MCMURRAY FOR SAFETY REASONS - LOCAL AUTHORITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

