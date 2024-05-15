BRIEF-Wildfire Will Continue To Approach Canada Oil Town Of Fort Mcmurray, Winds Are Not Favorable - Local Authority

* WILDFIRE WILL CONTINUE TO APPROACH CANADA OIL TOWN OF FORT MCMURRAY, WINDS ARE NOT FAVORABLE - LOCAL AUTHORITY

* FORT MCMURRAY IS BETTER PLACED TO RESPOND TO THIS FIRE THAN IT WAS IN 2016 - LOCAL AUTHORITY * FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BEEN PULLED FROM THE FIRE LINE NEAR FORT MCMURRAY FOR SAFETY REASONS - LOCAL AUTHORITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)