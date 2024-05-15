BRIEF-Wildfire Will Continue To Approach Canada Oil Town Of Fort Mcmurray, Winds Are Not Favorable - Local Authority
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-05-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 02:48 IST
- Country:
- Canada
* WILDFIRE WILL CONTINUE TO APPROACH CANADA OIL TOWN OF FORT MCMURRAY, WINDS ARE NOT FAVORABLE - LOCAL AUTHORITY
* FORT MCMURRAY IS BETTER PLACED TO RESPOND TO THIS FIRE THAN IT WAS IN 2016 - LOCAL AUTHORITY * FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BEEN PULLED FROM THE FIRE LINE NEAR FORT MCMURRAY FOR SAFETY REASONS - LOCAL AUTHORITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fort mcmurray
- wildfire
- canada
- oil town
- winds
- local authority
- fire line
- firefighters
- safety
- 2016
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gale-Force Winds Decimate Tents at Camp II on Mount Everest
Google, US clash over search advertising as trial winds down
Severe Weather Lashes Bengaluru with Damaging Winds and Hail
Mumbai: Tragic Hoarding Collapse Injures 35 Amidst Torrential Rain And Gusty Winds
Metal Parking Structure Collapses Due to Gusty Winds in Mumbai, Damaging Vehicles