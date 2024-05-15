8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside

Eight of the fifteen members of a team of Hindustan Copper Limited who had been trapped in a mine in Neem ka Thana district since last night were rescued on Wednesday morning.

Fifteen officials of the public sector company got trapped in a mine Tuesday night when a cage used to carry the personnel fell down along the shaft after a rope broke, police said.

Three persons were rescued and taken out of the mine in the first round and five more were taken out in the second round.

Neem ka Thana Collector Sharad Mehra told reporters that remaining persons would also be taken out in around two hours.

Earlier, Dr Mahendra Singh, a part of the medical team, said the three rescued were sent to SMS hospital in Jaipur with fractures and other injuries.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said officials have been instructed to speed up the relief and rescue operations.

''Information was received about the accident caused by the breakage of the lift rope in the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Khetri, Jhunjhunu. The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected,'' he said in a post on X.

A vigilance team, along with senior officials and workers of the state-owned company, had gone inside the mine for an inspection.

However, when they were about to come up, the rope holding the cage broke due to which it collapsed and the personnel were trapped at a depth of several hundred feet, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)