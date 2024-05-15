Left Menu

8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside

8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 11:19 IST
8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside
  • Country:
  • India

Eight of the fifteen members of a team of Hindustan Copper Limited who had been trapped in a mine in Neem ka Thana district since last night were rescued on Wednesday morning.

Fifteen officials of the public sector company got trapped in a mine Tuesday night when a cage used to carry the personnel fell down along the shaft after a rope broke, police said.

Three persons were rescued and taken out of the mine in the first round and five more were taken out in the second round.

Neem ka Thana Collector Sharad Mehra told reporters that remaining persons would also be taken out in around two hours.

Earlier, Dr Mahendra Singh, a part of the medical team, said the three rescued were sent to SMS hospital in Jaipur with fractures and other injuries.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said officials have been instructed to speed up the relief and rescue operations.

''Information was received about the accident caused by the breakage of the lift rope in the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Khetri, Jhunjhunu. The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected,'' he said in a post on X.

A vigilance team, along with senior officials and workers of the state-owned company, had gone inside the mine for an inspection.

However, when they were about to come up, the rope holding the cage broke due to which it collapsed and the personnel were trapped at a depth of several hundred feet, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024