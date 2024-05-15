Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhvi Raje, passes away

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Wednesday, sources informed. According to sources, she breathed her last at 9.28 am on Wednesday.

"She was suffering from pneumonia and had been on ventilator support for the last few days," a source told ANI. The Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

This is a developing story and further updates are awaited. (ANI)

