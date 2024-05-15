Punjab: BSF repatriates two Pak nationals who crossed border inadvertently near Gurdaspur

The Border Security Force (BSF) handed over two Pakistani nationals to Pak Rangers who inadvertently crossed over near Punjab's Gurdaspur on Tuesday on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture. On May 14, 2024, at about 10:00 am, vigilant BSF troops on duty observed the suspicious movement of two persons near the international border who subsequently entered Indian territory from Pakistan, according to the Public Relations Officer of BSF.

They started approaching the border fence. BSF troops immediately challenged the intruders and subsequently apprehended both of them at about 10:10 a.m. This apprehension took place ahead of the border fence near Village Ghaniaka Bet of Gurdaspur district. Upon questioning, they said that both were not aware of the alignment of the IB and had inadvertently entered Indian territory. As per the BSF officials, nothing suspicious was found in their possession.

In a flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers, the BSF raised concerns over their failure to restrict the unwarranted movement of Pakistani nationals. On May 14, 2024, at about 5.29 pm, both Pakistani nationals were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture.

BSF, in their press release, conveyed that it remains committed to maintaining strict surveillance on the border while at the same time demonstrating generosity in addressing humanitarian issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)