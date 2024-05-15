Lok Sabha elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rallies support for INDIA bloc candidates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a rally in the national capital in support of the Congress candidate from North West Delhi Udit Raj and Congress candidate from North East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar. The Congress and AAP are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi in a seat-sharing arrangement in which AAP is contesting four seats whereas the Congress party is contesting three seats.

AAP will vie for seats in New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi, while the Congress will field candidates in Chandni Chowk, North East, and North West Delhi." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exuded confidence in the alliance's victory in the national capital after campaigning for both the AAP and Congress candidates in Delhi.

"During the election campaign in Delhi, I am getting a lot of love and blessings from the people. Today I campaigned for the India Alliance candidates in Chandni Chowk and North-West parliamentary constituencies. This enthusiasm of the people of Delhi shows that India Alliance will win this election with a big margin," Kejriwal wrote in a post on X. The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party convenor till June 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Notably, Congress candidate Udit Raj, who is contesting as a member of the INDIA bloc is pitted against BJP's Yogendra Chandolia while Congress candidate and former President of Jawaharlal Nehru is contesting against BJP's Manoj Tiwari. "We are a part of INDIA bloc. It is clear that in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting four seats and Congress is contesting 3 seats. The INDIA alliance is contesting on all seven seats," Kanhaiya Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

In reaction to Home Minister Amit Shah's remark about AAP contesting just "22 seats," Kumar said that it is his"arrogance of power" which is making him say such things. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)