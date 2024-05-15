Left Menu

Barge hits a bridge in Galveston, Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill

A barge hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road to a small island, officials said.A bridge that leads to Pelican Island, located just north of Galveston, was hit by a barge around 930 a.m., said Ronnie Varela, with the Galvestons Office of Emergency Management.Varela did not have any immediate information on damage to the bridge or if there were any injuries.

PTI | Galveston | Updated: 15-05-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:16 IST
Barge hits a bridge in Galveston, Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill
  • Country:
  • United States

A barge hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road to a small island, officials said.

A bridge that leads to Pelican Island, located just north of Galveston, was hit by a barge around 9:30 a.m., said Ronnie Varela, with the Galveston's Office of Emergency Management.

Varela did not have any immediate information on damage to the bridge or if there were any injuries. Aerial video showed portions of a rail line that runs parallel to the bridge on top of the barge.

Varela said the collision caused an oil spill and that crews were working to clean it up.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office told KTRK that a large piece of the bridge fell. Pictures broadcast by KTRK showed pieces of concrete on the barge.

In an online statement, Texas A&M University at Galveston said: "The Pelican Island Bridge is closed to all traffic at this time due to a barge strike. Electricity has been restored and additional updates will be provided as the situation unfolds."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024