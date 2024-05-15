Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath congratulates 14 applicants who were granted Indian citizenship under CAA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the 14 applicants who were granted Indian citizenship certificates under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi on Wednesday. Talking to X CM Yogi Adityanath shared, "Today is a historic day and is going to add a golden chapter to the history of humanity. After decades of waiting, today through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the process of granting Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian brothers and sisters who have taken refuge in India after being persecuted by religious fanaticism in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan has started. Hearty congratulations to all the sisters and brothers who have got citizenship!"

He further expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the Act. "Heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and congratulations to honourable Home Minister Amit Shah ji! Truly, if Modi is there then it is possible," he added.

The Central Government on Wednesday handed over the first set of citizenship certificates today over two months after notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to some applicants in New Delhi today.

Home Secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, as per an official statement by the Ministry of Home affairs. The certificates were physically handed over to 14 applicants seeking citizenship and digital signed certificates have been issued to many other applicants through email.

The rules envisage manner of application form, procedure for processing applications by District Level Committee (DLC) and scrutiny and grant of citizenship by State Level Empowered Committee (EC), stated an official release. In pursuance of these rules, applications have been received from persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have entered into India up to 31.12.2014 on account of persecution on grounds of religion or fear of such persecution.

The District Level Committees (DLCs) chaired by Senior Superintendents of Post, on successful verification of documents, have administered oath of allegiance to the applicants. After processing as per rules, DLCs have forwarded the applications to State Level Empowered Committee headed by Director (Census operation). Processing of application is completely done through the online portal.

The Empowered Committee, Delhi headed by Director (Census Operation), Delhi, after due scrutiny, have decided to grant citizenship to 14 applicants. (ANI)

