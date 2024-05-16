Indian Army Vice Chief Upendra Dwivedi visits Army Training Command headquarters

Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Army Training Command headquarters in Shimla where he was briefed on training initiatives to align Indian Army training needs with the evolving operational environment. The Vice Chief emphasized the need for jointness, Integration and self-reliance. He exhorted the Army Training Command (Vice Chief) to continue reviewing the training concepts for future applications.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also released a compendium of ARTRAC publications on the contemporary strategic landscape. On May 7, the Vice Chief awarded the VCOAS Citation to the units for their exemplary performance, professionalism & devotion to duty at New Delhi. Lt General Dwivedi appreciated the units for their commendable performance and exhorted the units to continue the pursuit of excellence in all fields.

Earlier in the month, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), accompanied by ADG Major General CS Mann and other high-ranking army officers, visited the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur). The visit facilitated intensive discussions between Army officials and faculty members from IIT Kanpur with expertise in defence-related areas, exploring potential collaboration to develop specific technology solutions for the Indian Army.

Professors from the institute showcased the research capabilities of IIT Kanpur by providing an overview of the ongoing defence projects at the institute. Sanjay Tandon, Director, DRDO Industry Academia CoE at IIT Kanpur explained in detail the mandate of the CoE to establish an ecosystem for focused research and collaboration in advanced technology areas for defence and security. He highlighted the Institute's commitment to encourage industry-academia partnerships in critical areas.

The faculty members demonstrated various innovative technologies to the Army officials, including a substation inspection robot, a generator for precision guidance kits, high altitude logistics and eVTOL solutions, quadruped and rotary robots and kamikaze drones. Three startups founded at IIT Kanpur also presented excellent innovations, highlighting the institute's role as a hub for entrepreneurship and technology transfer. The Indian Army team also visited the C3i Hub and FlexE Center at IIT Kanpur. (ANI)

