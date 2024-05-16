Kremlin condemns shooting of Fico, wishes him a speedy recovery

The Kremlin on Thursday condemned the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and wished him a speedy recovery after he was shot when leaving a government meeting.

"Naturally, we condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia. "We consider it absolutely unacceptable - this is really a great tragedy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)